What's Behind Our Rating Action On Bharti Airtel Ltd. And What Are The Key Watchpoints?

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes. 

Key discussion topics included:

  • Factors supporting the rating upgrade
  • Key watchpoints for the positive outlook on the ratings
  • Reason for rating Bharti Airtel above the sovereign rating of India
  • Views on India's telco industry

Speakers:
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

