What's Behind Our Rating Action On Bharti Airtel Ltd. And What Are The Key Watchpoints?

Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.