What's Behind Our Rating Action On Bharti Airtel Ltd. And What Are The Key Watchpoints?

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes.

Key discussion topics included:

Factors supporting the rating upgrade

Key watchpoints for the positive outlook on the ratings

Reason for rating Bharti Airtel above the sovereign rating of India

Views on India's telco industry

Speakers:

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings



