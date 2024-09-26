West China Cement Ltd. Assigned 'B+' Preliminary Rating, Outlook Stable; Proposed Notes Assigned 'B' Preliminary Issue Rating

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes.

Key discussion topics included:

West China Cement's rating construction

Key rating drivers

Our outlook, upside and downside triggers for the company

Preliminary issue rating on the proposed notes

Speaker:

Mengwei Fan, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities

‌Moderator:

Annie Ao, Director, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities



