West China Cement Ltd. Assigned 'B+' Preliminary Rating, Outlook Stable; Proposed Notes Assigned 'B' Preliminary Issue Rating

Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes.
Key discussion topics included:
Speaker:
Mengwei Fan, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities
Moderator:
Annie Ao, Director, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities
This webinar replay is free of charge.