West China Cement Ltd. Assigned 'B+' Preliminary Rating, Outlook Stable; Proposed Notes Assigned 'B' Preliminary Issue Rating

Summary

 

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 19, where they provided the rationale behind the 'B+' preliminary rating assignment on West China Cement Ltd., and 'B' preliminary rating assignment on its proposed notes.

Key discussion topics included:

  • West China Cement's rating construction
  • Key rating drivers 
  • Our outlook, upside and downside triggers for the company
  • Preliminary issue rating on the proposed notes

Speaker:
Mengwei Fan, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities

Moderator:
Annie Ao, Director, Corporate Ratings, Greater China Commodities

