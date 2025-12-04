Understanding our Alternative Investment Fund Methodology Through the Lens of the Cliffwater Interval Fund Rating

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a credit rating to Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), a mid-market direct lending-focused interval fund. This marks the first public rating assigned to an interval fund.

‌Join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, December 11, when they will discuss our Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) methodology and its practical application to interval funds and to the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund specifically.

