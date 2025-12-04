Webinar

Understanding our Alternative Investment Fund Methodology Through the Lens of the Cliffwater Interval Fund Rating

Summary

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a credit rating to Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX), a mid-market direct lending-focused interval fund. This marks the first public rating assigned to an interval fund.

‌Join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, December 11, when they will discuss our Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) methodology and its practical application to interval funds and to the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund specifically.

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

 

Agenda:

  • Brief overview of S&P Global Ratings' AIF Methodology
  • Case study: Key Considerations behind the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund Rating
  • Q&A

Speakers:
Nicholas J Wetzel, Director, Financial Institutions
Thierry Grunspan, Director, Cross-Practice Analytics

Moderator:
Matthew Albrecht, Chief Analytical Officer, Financial Institutions

Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund Assigned 'A' Issuer Credit Rating; Outlook Stable

Our rating on CCLF reflects its relatively low leverage, good cash flow from its underlying investments, strong diversification (in assets and investor base), and solid asset quality. 
