The Credit Materiality of Global Aging Trends (APAC/EMEA Session)

Summary

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on November 19, where they examined the various pathways through which global aging and demographic shifts may translate into credit material impacts, with a particular focus on aging dynamics in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Key discussion points:

  • Aging as a global megatrend with cross-sectoral credit implications
  • How we examine the pathways linking aging populations with credit material impacts
  • Economic effects of aging in EMEA and Southeast Asia
  • Effects of population aging in China on local governments and pensions

Speakers:

  • Vincent Conti, Lead Economist, Head of Macroeconomic Modeling 
  • Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist, APAC
  • Christopher Yip, Managing Director and Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure, and Real Estate
  • Samuel Tilleray, Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings

Moderator: 
Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insight

