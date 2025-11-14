The Credit Materiality of Global Aging Trends (APAC/EMEA Session)

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on November 19, where they examined the various pathways through which global aging and demographic shifts may translate into credit material impacts, with a particular focus on aging dynamics in the EMEA and APAC regions.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Moderator:
Alexandre Birry, Global Head of Credit Research & Insight
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team