Structured Finance U.S. and Canada 2026 Outlook

Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST for a live interactive webinar, where leading analysts from various structured finance sectors will discuss their outlooks for 2026. The outlook will be published ahead of this webinar.
Key Topics:
Speakers Include:
Steve Anderberg, Sector Lead (CLO)
Senay Dawit, Sector Lead (CMBS)
Jie Liang, Sector Lead (Esoterics)
Amy Martin, Sector Lead (ABS)
Jeremy Schneider, Sector Lead (RMBS)
Hosts:
James Manzi, CFA, Research
Tom Schopflocher, Ph.D., Research
