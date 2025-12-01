Spanish Corporate Outlook 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Monday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. CET, where they will discuss the current economic environment, and our expectations going forward for Spanish corporates in 2026.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Marko Mrsnik, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance
Eugenio Manzoli, Director, Retail & Leisure
Luis Peiro Camaro, Associate Director, Real Estate
Enrique Rodenas, Senior Analyst, Retail & Leisure
Moderator:
Cristina Redondo, Rating Analyst, Retail & Leisure
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.