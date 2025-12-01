Webinar

Spanish Corporate Outlook 2026

Live Webinar

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Monday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. CET,  where they will discuss the current economic environment, and our expectations going forward for Spanish corporates in 2026.
  
Key discussion points:

  • Spanish macro context
  • Spanish corporate rating universe
  • 2025 rating actions and trends
  • Financing conditions
  • Capex investments and cash flow

Speakers:

Marko Mrsnik, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance
Eugenio Manzoli, Director, Retail & Leisure
Luis Peiro Camaro, Associate Director, Real Estate
Enrique Rodenas, Senior Analyst, Retail & Leisure

Moderator:
Cristina Redondo, Rating Analyst, Retail & Leisure

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.