Spanish Corporate Outlook 2026

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Monday, December 1, at 12:30 p.m. CET, where they will discuss the current economic environment, and our expectations going forward for Spanish corporates in 2026.



Key discussion points:

Spanish macro context

Spanish corporate rating universe

2025 rating actions and trends

Financing conditions

Capex investments and cash flow

Speakers:

Marko Mrsnik, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Sovereign & International Public Finance

Eugenio Manzoli, Director, Retail & Leisure

Luis Peiro Camaro, Associate Director, Real Estate

Enrique Rodenas, Senior Analyst, Retail & Leisure



Moderator:

Cristina Redondo, Rating Analyst, Retail & Leisure

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.