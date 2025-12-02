S&P Rating On Sizewell, And The Approach To Rate Nuclear Project Financings

S&P Global Offerings
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading infrastructure and energy analysts for a live interactive webinar on the newly assigned ‘BBB+’ issue credit rating to Sizewell C Ltd.’s (SZC) £36.6 billion HMG term facility. We’ll focus on our approach to rating nuclear projects and delve into the key factors underpinning this rating, including the project's financing structure, regulatory framework, and the significance of government support.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Elena Anankina, Director EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance
Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Sector Lead EMEA Utilities
Valeriia Kuznetsova, Associate Director EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance
Candela Macchi, Global Analytical Officer Infrastructure & Project Finance
Moderator:
Gonzalo Cantabrana Fernandez, Sector Lead EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.