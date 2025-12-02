S&P Rating On Sizewell, And The Approach To Rate Nuclear Project Financings

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading infrastructure and energy analysts for a live interactive webinar on the newly assigned ‘BBB+’ issue credit rating to Sizewell C Ltd.’s (SZC) £36.6 billion HMG term facility. We’ll focus on our approach to rating nuclear projects and delve into the key factors underpinning this rating, including the project's financing structure, regulatory framework, and the significance of government support.



Key discussion points:

S&P approach to rating nuclear projects.

SZC rating: the impact of Regulated Asset Base (RAB) regime and the Government Support Package (GSP).

Opportunity to engage directly with analysts after the presentation during Q&A session.



Speakers:

Elena Anankina, Director EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance

Emmanuel Dubois-Pelerin, Sector Lead EMEA Utilities

Valeriia Kuznetsova, Associate Director EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance

Candela Macchi, Global Analytical Officer Infrastructure & Project Finance



Moderator:

Gonzalo Cantabrana Fernandez, Sector Lead EMEA Infrastructure and Project Finance

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.