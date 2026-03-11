Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar to explain details of the U.S. Public Finance Request For Comment: Short-Term Ratings For Commercial Paper And Variable Rate Demand Obligations. We will discuss the proposal contained in Request For Comment: Short-Term Ratings For Commercial Paper And Variable Rate Demand Obligations.
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Key discussion points:
- Key changes and rationale behind the proposed update
- Anticipated impact to existing ratings
- How to provide comments and feedback during the request for comment period
Speakers:
Mathieu Plait, Director, Criteria Subject Matter Leader, Governments Methodologies
Suzie Desai, Managing Director & Sector Lead, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
Santos Souffront, Director & Lead Analyst, Financial Services Global Fund Ratings
Stephanie Wang, Director & Lead Analyst, U.S. Public Finance Ratings
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