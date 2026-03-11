Please join S&P Global Ratings senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar to explain details of the U.S. Public Finance Request For Comment: Short-Term Ratings For Commercial Paper And Variable Rate Demand Obligations. We will discuss the proposal contained in Request For Comment: Short-Term Ratings For Commercial Paper And Variable Rate Demand Obligations.

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