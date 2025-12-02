Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Structured Finance Securities Above The Sovereign

S&P Global Offerings
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading Structured Finance analysts and Methodologies subject-matter experts for a live webinar on proposed revisions to our criteria for ratings structured finance securities above the sovereign.
S&P Global Ratings presents its proposed global criteria framework for ratings structured finance instruments above the sovereign. While we aren't aiming to fundamentally change the framework we use, we are seeking to enhance our analytical approach. The proposed revisions include changes to the application of our analytical framework for portfolios of assets that we assess using our CDO Evaluator (CDOE), to better leverage the capabilities of that model. We're also proposing changes to the application of the framework to covered bonds, as well as some other refinements to the application of our methodological framework.
The current criteria remain in effect until we finalize these proposed criteria.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Moderator:
Hervé-Pierre Flammier, Managing Director, Methodologies
Access to Criteria: Proposed global criteria framework for counterparty risk in structured finance transactions
S&P Global Ratings is seeking feedback on the proposed criteria by January 9th, 2026. We encourage interested market participants to submit written comments.
Comments may also be sent to CriteriaComments@spglobal.com, should participants encounter technical difficulties.
