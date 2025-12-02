Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Structured Finance Securities Above The Sovereign

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading Structured Finance analysts and Methodologies subject-matter experts for a live webinar on proposed revisions to our criteria for ratings structured finance securities above the sovereign.

S&P Global Ratings presents its proposed global criteria framework for ratings structured finance instruments above the sovereign. While we aren't aiming to fundamentally change the framework we use, we are seeking to enhance our analytical approach. The proposed revisions include changes to the application of our analytical framework for portfolios of assets that we assess using our CDO Evaluator (CDOE), to better leverage the capabilities of that model. We're also proposing changes to the application of the framework to covered bonds, as well as some other refinements to the application of our methodological framework.

The current criteria remain in effect until we finalize these proposed criteria.



Key discussion points:

Overview of proposed changes to "Incorporating Sovereign Risk In Rating Structured Finance Securities: Methodology And Assumptions," January 30, 2019

Details of the Request For Comment process and next steps



Speakers:

Adriano Rossi, Director, Covered Bonds



Eduard Sargsyan, Managing Director, Methodologies

Roberto Amato, Director, Structured Finance

Volker Laeger, Managing Director, Methodologies

Moderator:

Hervé-Pierre Flammier, Managing Director, Methodologies