Volkswagen Outlook Revised To Negative On Slower Than Anticipated Recovery Of Credit Metrics​

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar, when they will discuss the recent outlook revision on Volkswagen AG. 

Access the full Rating Action HERE.

Key discussion points:

  • Drivers of the outlook change
  • New recovery trajectory

Speakers:
Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Global Autos 
Lukas Paul, Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Autos
  
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

