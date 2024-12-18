Volkswagen Outlook Revised To Negative On Slower Than Anticipated Recovery Of Credit Metrics​

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar, when they will discuss the recent outlook revision on Volkswagen AG.
Access the full Rating Action HERE.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Global Autos
Lukas Paul, Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Autos
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.