Outlook for North American Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings’ Non-Bank Financial Institutions analysts for an interactive webinar covering 2025 performance and the 2026 outlook across key asset classes in the U.S. and Canada:
Speakers Include:
Brendan Browne (Moderator) - Managing Director and Sector Lead, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Annapoorni CS - Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Shravya Kandra - Associate Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Pablo Mendez - Associate Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Xintong Tian - Associate Director, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team