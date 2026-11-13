Multilateral Lending Institutions: Trends, Risks and New Developments

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading analysts from the Multilateral Institutions and Supranationals team for a live interactive webcast to discuss the sector’s performance, emergent credit risks and balance sheet developments.
Speakers:
Alexander Ekbom, Managing Director - Sector Lead Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals
Alexis Smith-Juvelis, Director - Multilateral Lending Institutions and Supranationals
Moderator:
Lisa M. Schineller, PhD. Managing Director - Sovereign and MLI Ratings
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team