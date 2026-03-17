Middle East War And Dubai Residential Real Estate Outlook 2027

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, covering the impact of the Middle East war on Dubai’s residential real estate market, and our outlook on the sector for 2027.

Key discussion topics included:

S&P's updated base case on the Middle East war

Dubai residential prices & demand in 2027

Rating impact on Dubai developers

Capex and dividend flexibility

Developers' liquidity positions

Speakers:

Fares Shweiky, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Bedanta Roymedhi, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:

Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.

