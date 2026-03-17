Webinar

Middle East War And Dubai Residential Real Estate Outlook 2027

Virtual

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Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, covering the impact of the Middle East war on Dubai’s residential real estate market, and our outlook on the sector for 2027.

Key discussion topics included: 

  • S&P's updated base case on the Middle East war
  • Dubai residential prices & demand in 2027
  • Rating impact on Dubai developers
  • Capex and dividend flexibility
  • Developers' liquidity positions

Speakers:
Fares Shweiky, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Bedanta Roymedhi, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
  
This webinar replay is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.