S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Monday, December 8, where they discussed the recent rating upgrades on AIA and Prudential, and the impact of the recent fire tragedy on Hong Kong’s P/C insurers. 

Key discussion topics included:

  • Key factors driving the rating upgrade on AIA Group and Prudential PLC
  • Key strengths and risks for AIA Group and Prudential PLC
  • Impact of the recent fire tragedy on Hong Kong P/C insurers
  • Outlook for the Hong Kong P/C Insurance sector

Speakers:
Wenwen Chen, Director, Insurance Ratings
Emily Yi, Director, Insurance Ratings
Judy Chen, Associate Director, Insurance Ratings

Moderator:
Simon Ashworth, Chief Analytical Officer, Insurance Ratings

