India Credit Update - Revised Jurisdiction Ranking, Reliance And Vedanta Rating Actions

Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, December 10, where they discussed what is behind some recent credit developments around India. These include S&P raising its assessment of India's bankruptcy jurisdiction regime to Group B and positive rating actions on Reliance Industries and Vedanta Resources.
Key discussion topics included:
Speakers:
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate Ratings
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Minh Hoang, Director, Corporate Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.