India Credit Update - Revised Jurisdiction Ranking, Reliance And Vedanta Rating Actions

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, December 10, where they discussed what is behind some recent credit developments around India. These include S&P raising its assessment of India's bankruptcy jurisdiction regime to Group B and positive rating actions on Reliance Industries and Vedanta Resources.



Key discussion topics included:

Why we revised India's Jurisdiction Ranking?

How the change to Jurisdiction B will impact issue ratings?

What is behind the upgrade of Reliance Industries ' rating to A-?

What Vedanta Resources' positive outlook signals and watch points for an upgrade?

Speakers:

Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate Ratings

Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Minh Hoang, Director, Corporate Ratings



