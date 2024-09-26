Webinar

India Credit Update - Revised Jurisdiction Ranking, Reliance And Vedanta Rating Actions

Summary

 

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, December 10, where they discussed what is behind some recent credit developments around India. These include S&P raising its assessment of India's bankruptcy jurisdiction regime to Group B and positive rating actions on Reliance Industries and Vedanta Resources.


Key discussion topics included: 

  • Why we revised India's Jurisdiction Ranking? 
  • How the change to Jurisdiction B will impact issue ratings? 
  • What is behind the upgrade of Reliance Industries ' rating to A-?
  • What Vedanta Resources' positive outlook signals and watch points for an upgrade?

Speakers:
Neel Gopalakrishnan, Director, Corporate Ratings
Anshuman Bharati, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings 
Ker Liang Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Minh Hoang, Director, Corporate Ratings 

This webinar replay is free of charge.

