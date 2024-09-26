Growing Overseas Bond Issuance By Japanese Electric Utilities

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
On Demand
S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, December 9, where they discussed credit outlooks and growing overseas bond issuance of Japanese Electric Utilities.
Key discussion points included:
Speakers:
Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings
Ryohei Yoshida, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
This webinar replay is free of charge.