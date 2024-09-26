Growing Overseas Bond Issuance By Japanese Electric Utilities

S&P Global Ratings analysts held a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, December 9, where they discussed credit outlooks and growing overseas bond issuance of Japanese Electric Utilities.



Key discussion points included:

S&P’s view on the credit outlook for Japanese electric utilities and what we are watching closely

What is driving the growth in overseas bond issuance for these utilities?

How S&P compares Japan’s utilities to global peers?

Speakers:

Hiroyuki Nishikawa, Director, Corporate Ratings

Ryohei Yoshida, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Takashi Akimoto, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Hiroki Shibata, Managing Director and Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



This webinar replay is free of charge.