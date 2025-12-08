Webinar

Global Covered Bonds Outlook 2026

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts for a live interactive webinar on Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m. CET, when they will provide an overview of their expectations for the covered bonds sector in 2026.
   
Key discussion points:

  • How lower rates will underpin asset and covered bond performance
  • Why we expected steady covered bond issuance in 2025
  • Why we believe that CRE performance will remain weak 
  • Our ratings outlook on banks and covered bonds

Speakers:
Antonio Farina, Managing Director, Covered Bonds
Aude Guez, EMEA Economist
Casper Andersen, Managing Director, Covered Bonds
Elena Iparraguirre, Director, Financial Services

Moderator:
Andrew South, Managing Director & Head of Structured Finance Research - EMEA
      
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

