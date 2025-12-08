Global Covered Bonds Outlook 2026

Please join S&P Global Ratings' analysts for a live interactive webinar on Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m. CET, when they will provide an overview of their expectations for the covered bonds sector in 2026.



Key discussion points:

How lower rates will underpin asset and covered bond performance

Why we expected steady covered bond issuance in 2025

Why we believe that CRE performance will remain weak

Our ratings outlook on banks and covered bonds

Speakers:

Antonio Farina, Managing Director, Covered Bonds

Aude Guez, EMEA Economist

Casper Andersen, Managing Director, Covered Bonds

Elena Iparraguirre, Director, Financial Services



Moderator:

Andrew South, Managing Director & Head of Structured Finance Research - EMEA



This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.