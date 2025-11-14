Webinar

U.S. Banking Update

Virtual

Summary

Senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will provide their updated views on the credit outlook for U.S. banks following third-quarter results.  Participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2025 and beyond, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry, including competition from nonbanks and regulation. 

Discussion topics will include: 

  • Key takeaways from results
  • Earnings levers and momentum
  • Deposits, funding and liquidity trends
  • Salient risks
  • Capital ratios and unrealized losses
  • Regulatory update

Speakers Include:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst

Moderator:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications

