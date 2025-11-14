U.S. Banking Update

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will provide their updated views on the credit outlook for U.S. banks following third-quarter results. Participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings drivers in 2025 and beyond, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry, including competition from nonbanks and regulation.
Discussion topics will include:
Speakers Include:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Stuart Plesser, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst
Moderator:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team