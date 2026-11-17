Summary
Join our senior financial institutions analysts for an in-depth discussion about the fast-growing electronic market maker (EMM) segment, including their evolving business models and attendant risks.
Key discussion topics:
- EMM growth drivers and sustainability
- Risks from rapid growth
- Capitalization as a key differentiator
- Funding and liquidity trends
Speakers:
William Edwards, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Robert Hoban, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Moderator:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording to watch anytime.
Have questions? Share them on the registration page—your input helps shape the discussion.
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team