EMEA Healthcare Services Industry Outlook 2026

Please join S&P Global Ratings EMEA analysts for a live interactive webinar on the outlook for the Healthcare Services. The session will feature a presentation on the key trends by Sub-sectors and outlook for 2026 in EMEA, as well as the key credit drivers for each segment in the industry.



Key discussion points:

Key trends and credit drivers of laboratories, private hospitals, nursing homes and speciality clinics

EMEA Regulatory Update

EMEA CLOs exposure



Speakers:

Rémi Bringuier, Director, Corporates

Francesca Massarotti, Associate Director, Corporates

Nikolay Popov, Associate Director, Corporates

Manuel Vela-Monserrate, Associate Director, Corporates

Luis Peiro-Camaro, Associate Director, Corporates

Lucie Gosse, Senior Analyst, Corporates

Jose Manuel Legaz Ruiz, Senior Analyst, Corporates



Moderator:

Marta Stojanova, Head of EMEA Leveraged Finance

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.