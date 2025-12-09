EMEA Healthcare Services Industry Outlook 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings EMEA analysts for a live interactive webinar on the outlook for the Healthcare Services. The session will feature a presentation on the key trends by Sub-sectors and outlook for 2026 in EMEA, as well as the key credit drivers for each segment in the industry.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Rémi Bringuier, Director, Corporates
Francesca Massarotti, Associate Director, Corporates
Nikolay Popov, Associate Director, Corporates
Manuel Vela-Monserrate, Associate Director, Corporates
Luis Peiro-Camaro, Associate Director, Corporates
Lucie Gosse, Senior Analyst, Corporates
Jose Manuel Legaz Ruiz, Senior Analyst, Corporates
Moderator:
Marta Stojanova, Head of EMEA Leveraged Finance
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.