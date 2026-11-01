Speakers:

Richard Barnes, Senior Director & Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions

Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions

Elena Iparraguirre, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions

Matthew Mitchell, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Structured Finance

Nicole Reinhardt, Director & Lead Analyst, European Real Estate

Mirko Sanna, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions

Anastasia Turdyeva, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutionss

Heiko Verhaag, Associate Director, European Financial Institutions

Moderator:

Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics, Research, and Methodologies

This webinar is free of charge.