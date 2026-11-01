Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ leading European bank, structured finance, and real estate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. CET where they will explore key topics for the European banking sector.
Key Discussion Points:
- Significant Risk Transfers (SRTs): Momentum and Evolution
We will explore how SRTs have become a mainstream capital and risk management instrument for a broader range of European banks and our approach to rating SRT funds.
- Elevated Sovereign Yields: Impact on European Banks and NBFIs
A look at how elevated long-term sovereign bond yields are affecting the banking landscape.
- German Banks and REITs: Navigating Liquidity and Credit Risks
An overview of the current pressures within the German real estate sector, including the potential for distressed property liquidations to amplify credit losses for banks.
Speakers:
Richard Barnes, Senior Director & Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Giles Edwards, Managing Director & Sector Lead, European Financial Institutions
Elena Iparraguirre, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Matthew Mitchell, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Structured Finance
Nicole Reinhardt, Director & Lead Analyst, European Real Estate
Mirko Sanna, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutions
Anastasia Turdyeva, Director and Lead Analyst, European Financial Institutionss
Heiko Verhaag, Associate Director, European Financial Institutions
Moderator:
Osman Sattar, Director & Accounting Specialist, Global Analytics, Research, and Methodologies
This webinar is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.