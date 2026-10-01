Digital Infrastructure: Global Financing Trends and the Asia-Pacific Outlook

Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Friday, October 16, 2026, as we explore how AI-driven growth is transforming digital infrastructure investment, financing, and credit risk across global and Asia-Pacific markets.
Key discussion points will include:
- AI-driven demand, capex, and financing trends
- Credit outlook for hyperscalers
- Global data centers: Financing structures and capital sources
- Data center credit risk: From stable infrastructure assets to evolving operational and financing risks
- GPU financing: Emerging structures, opportunities, and risks
- Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure: Financing trends, structures, and market developments
Speakers:
Pablo Lutereau, Managing Director, Head of Global Infrastructure & Project Finance
Gonzalo Cantabrana Fernandez, Infrastructure Chief Analytical Officer
Jie Liang, Managing Director, Sector Lead for U.S. Esoteric ABS, Structured Finance Ratings
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, SSEA Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us.
If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.