Digital Infrastructure: Global Financing Trends and the Asia-Pacific Outlook

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Friday, October 16, 2026, as we explore how AI-driven growth is transforming digital infrastructure investment, financing, and credit risk across global and Asia-Pacific markets.

Key discussion points will include:

AI-driven demand, capex, and financing trends

Credit outlook for hyperscalers

Global data centers: Financing structures and capital sources

Data center credit risk: From stable infrastructure assets to evolving operational and financing risks

GPU financing: Emerging structures, opportunities, and risks

Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure: Financing trends, structures, and market developments

Speakers:

Pablo Lutereau, Managing Director, Head of Global Infrastructure & Project Finance

Gonzalo Cantabrana Fernandez, Infrastructure Chief Analytical Officer

Jie Liang, Managing Director, Sector Lead for U.S. Esoteric ABS, Structured Finance Ratings

Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, SSEA Corporate & Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us.



If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.