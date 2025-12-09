Webinar

2026 U.S. Technology Industry Credit Outlook

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings’ technology sector analysts for an interactive live webinar as they share their insights on the 2026 industry credit outlook.

Speakers Include:
David Tsui, Managing Director, U.S. Technology Sector Lead
Andrew Chang, Director
Chris Frank, Director
Tuan Duong, Director
Tulip Lim, Director

Moderator:
Jesse Juliano, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, U.S. Technology

