Webinar

2026 U.S. Holiday Retail Outlook: Spending Through the Squeeze

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings for a live, interactive webinar as we dive into the 2026 holiday season. Despite affordability headwinds, consumer spending remains a key driver of economic resilience. We’ll reveal our second annual issuer survey results, share our latest holiday sales forecast, and host a deep dive into department stores, discount retailers, and specialty sectors with our lead analysts.

Key Discussion Points: 

  • Macroeconomic drivers
  • Retail sales forecast
  • Consumer trends
  • Department stores
  • Value and discount retailers
  • Specialty retailers

Moderator:
Bea Chiem, Sector Lead, Managing Director - Retail & Restaurants

Speakers Include:
Amanda O'Neill, Director - U.S. Retail
Declan Gargan, Director - U.S. Retail
Matt Todd, Director - U.S. Retail

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events