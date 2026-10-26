2026 U.S. Holiday Retail Outlook: Spending Through the Squeeze

Summary
Join S&P Global Ratings for a live, interactive webinar as we dive into the 2026 holiday season. Despite affordability headwinds, consumer spending remains a key driver of economic resilience. We’ll reveal our second annual issuer survey results, share our latest holiday sales forecast, and host a deep dive into department stores, discount retailers, and specialty sectors with our lead analysts.
Key Discussion Points:
- Macroeconomic drivers
- Retail sales forecast
- Consumer trends
- Department stores
- Value and discount retailers
- Specialty retailers
Moderator:
Bea Chiem, Sector Lead, Managing Director - Retail & Restaurants
Speakers Include:
Amanda O'Neill, Director - U.S. Retail
Declan Gargan, Director - U.S. Retail
Matt Todd, Director - U.S. Retail
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team