Celanese Corp. Ratings Downgrade

Join S&P Global Ratings' analysts from our Corporate Ratings team for a live interactive webinar regarding our recent ratings downgrade on global specialty chemicals company Celanese Corp.

Key Discussion Topics:
Rationale for the rating action
Projected credit measures

Speakers:
Paul Kurias, Director, U.S. Chemicals (moderator)
James Siahaan, CFA; Associate Director, U.S. Chemicals

