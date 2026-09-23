Corporate Round-Up: Rate Rise Impact in Leveraged Finance and Real Estate

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings Corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, October 21, on the latest trends in the corporate credit market. We’ll explore how rising benchmark yields are affecting the real estate sector, delve into refinancing pressures across industries, and discuss the evolving risks in leveraged finance - including what’s ahead for high yield companies and the software sector.
Key discussion topics include:
- The impact of rising benchmark yields on leveraged finance companies: refinancing pressures, debt-cost management, rating pressures, and M&A
- Software sector focus: private vs public, evolution of risk in the existing portfolio and AI impact
- Explore how higher yields are impacting property valuations, increasing refinancing risk, and putting pressure on European REIT’s main credit ratios
Speakers:
Marie-Aude Vialle, Director, Real Estate
Nicole Reinhardt, Director, Real Estate
Patrick Janssen, Director, Leveraged Finance
Alex Roig, Director, Leveraged Finance
Moderator:
Marta Stojanova, Managing Director, Analytical Manager
This webinar replay is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.