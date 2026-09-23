Corporate Round-Up: Rate Rise Impact in Leveraged Finance and Real Estate

Please join S&P Global Ratings Corporate analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, October 21, on the latest trends in the corporate credit market. We’ll explore how rising benchmark yields are affecting the real estate sector, delve into refinancing pressures across industries, and discuss the evolving risks in leveraged finance - including what’s ahead for high yield companies and the software sector.



Key discussion topics include:

The impact of rising benchmark yields on leveraged finance companies: refinancing pressures, debt-cost management, rating pressures, and M&A

Software sector focus: private vs public, evolution of risk in the existing portfolio and AI impact

Explore how higher yields are impacting property valuations, increasing refinancing risk, and putting pressure on European REIT’s main credit ratios



Speakers:

Marie-Aude Vialle, Director, Real Estate

Nicole Reinhardt, Director, Real Estate

Patrick Janssen, Director, Leveraged Finance

Alex Roig, Director, Leveraged Finance



Moderator:

Marta Stojanova, Managing Director, Analytical Manager



This webinar replay is free of charge.