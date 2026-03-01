Australian Credit Quality Holds Steady As Property Market Cools

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, where they will discuss the impact of the cooling property market on Australian banks, funds, corporates, REITs, governments, insurers and RMBS.
Key discussion points will include:
- Latest views on housing price outlook for 2026 and 2027
- Impacts from the commercial property squeeze
- Resilience of sectors across the Australian rated universe
- Base case vs downside scenarios
Speakers:
Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings
Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Structured Finance Ratings
Nico deLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings
Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings
Anthony Walker, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & IPF Ratings
Craig Bennett, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings
Aldrin Ang, Director, Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Erin Kitson, Director, Lead Analyst, Structured Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.