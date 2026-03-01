Australian Credit Quality Holds Steady As Property Market Cools

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, where they will discuss the impact of the cooling property market on Australian banks, funds, corporates, REITs, governments, insurers and RMBS.



Key discussion points will include:

Latest views on housing price outlook for 2026 and 2027

Impacts from the commercial property squeeze

Resilience of sectors across the Australian rated universe

Base case vs downside scenarios

Speakers:

Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Ratings

Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Structured Finance Ratings

Nico deLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings

Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings

Anthony Walker, Director, Lead Analyst, Sovereign & IPF Ratings

Craig Bennett, Director, Lead Analyst, Insurance Ratings

Aldrin Ang, Director, Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Erin Kitson, Director, Lead Analyst, Structured Finance Ratings

Moderator:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.