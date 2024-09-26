S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Which Asia-Pacific economies will stand out in 2026? The storyline is uneven. All will continue to seek growth amid accommodative financing conditions and respite from trade agreements. But ambitions, capabilities, and pathways vary. Some markets are driving innovation, productivity, and competitiveness; others could struggle to keep up, with the risk of rising inequality.
Catch the replay of our Asia-Pacific Credit Outlook 2026 Virtual Conference to hear our credit analysts and economists explore what lies ahead for Asia-Pacific credit.
Watch on demand now and gain insights into the trends shaping the region’s credit landscape.
Topics include:
Click here to view the full agenda.
The conference replay is free of charge.