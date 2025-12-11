Webinar

Africa In Focus: Latest Credit Trends and Their Ripple Effects on The Private Sector

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, December 11, at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time, as they discuss the geopolitical dynamics in Africa and our outlook on financial services across the continent.


Discussion topics included:

  • Sovereign credit and rating trends
  • MLIs' equity and capital optimization
  • Implications of sovereign ratings on corporates, banks and insurers

 

Speakers:

 

  • Alexander Ekbom, Managing Director, Global Head of MLIs Ratings
  • Anais Ozyavuz, Associate Director, Banks Ratings
  • Charlotte Masvongo, Associate Director, Banks Ratings, SSA
  • Giulia Filocca, Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings MEA
  • Omega Collocott, Director & Lead Analyst Corporate Ratings, SSA
  • Ravi Bhatia, Director & Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings
  • Sebastien Boreux, Associate Director, Sovereign Ratings EMEA
  • Tatiana Grineva, Director, & Lead Analyst Insurance Ratings
Moderator:
  • Samira Mensah, Managing Director, Research & Analytics Africa

 

