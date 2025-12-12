Nordics Conference 2026

S&P Global Offerings
In Person
Stockholm
Join us in Stockholm on January 29 for our inaugural Nordics conference! This exclusive half-day event will bring together investors, issuers, arrangers and industry leaders to explore the key themes in the region: From artificial intelligence to the economics of defense and the energy transition, our mix of panel discussions and presentations will spotlight the opportunities and challenges shaping the next chapter of economic development. Networking drinks and canapés will round off our flagship Nordics conference from 6 p.m.
Further details including a full agenda and speaker lineup for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
This event is free to attend; however, places are limited. We encourage you to register early to avoid disappointment. Please feel free to forward this invitation to your colleagues and customers. Please note there will be no option to participate virtually.
We hope you can join us, and if you have any questions, please use the 'Contact Us' section below to get in touch.
Operaterrassen, Karl XII:s torg 1, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
