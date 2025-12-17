2026 U.S. Insurance Hot Topics

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
In Person
S&P Global Offices
Please join S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 for our annual Insurance Hot Topics event that will focus on the key credit considerations for the U.S. insurance industry in the year ahead. This year’s event will be hosted in-person at our offices in New York City.
Our senior analysts will present and discuss the key factors driving our 2026 outlooks on U.S. Life, U.S. Property/Casualty, Global Reinsurance and U.S. Health Insurance.
More information surrounding our event including speakers and agenda will be provided shortly.
Registration: 12:45 p.m.
Content: 1:15 - 5:00 p.m.
Networking Reception to follow
*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.
55 Water Street is located on the south side of Water Street, directly next to Veterans Plaza.
Entrances to the building are manned by our internal security team. Please bring your government-issued ID to check in upon arrival before heading to the conference center on the 37th floor.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team