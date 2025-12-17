2026 U.S. Insurance Hot Topics

Please join S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 for our annual Insurance Hot Topics event that will focus on the key credit considerations for the U.S. insurance industry in the year ahead. This year’s event will be hosted in-person at our offices in New York City.

Our senior analysts will present and discuss the key factors driving our 2026 outlooks on U.S. Life, U.S. Property/Casualty, Global Reinsurance and U.S. Health Insurance.

More information surrounding our event including speakers and agenda will be provided shortly.