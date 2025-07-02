Data Center Value Chain and the Energy Challenge in Europe Seminar

S&P Global Ratings is delighted to announce that registration is now open for our Data Center Value Chain Seminar, an exclusive event hosted during Paris Infraweek 2026.



As data centers increasingly power the digital economy, Europe faces exciting opportunities and challenges in expanding capacity and securing sustainable energy. Join our senior analysts and distinguished industry leaders as they share insights on investment trends, emerging technologies, and the evolving landscape of Europe’s digital infrastructure. Network with peers and gain a fresh perspective on the future of data centers and energy in Europe.



This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place.