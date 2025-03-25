S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Ratings has published updated methodology and assumptions for analyzing the risk-based capital (RBC) adequacy of insurers and reinsurers.
Risk-Based Capital (RBC) is a regulatory framework used in the insurance industry to ensure that companies maintain sufficient capital to support their business operations and protect policyholders. RBC is crucial for maintaining financial stability within the insurance sector, as it provides a standardized method for assessing the financial health of insurers. The RBC criteria are periodically updated to reflect changes in the market and emerging risks. The 2023 updates to the Insurance RBC Criteria introduce several key changes aimed at enhancing the robustness of the framework.
The 2023 updates to the Insurance RBC Criteria include significant changes designed to address evolving risks and improve the accuracy of capital adequacy assessments. These updates are informed by feedback from industry stakeholders and aim to align the criteria with current market conditions and regulatory expectations. The key changes in the 2023 criteria focus on refining the assessment of underwriting, asset, credit, and operational risks.
Underwriting risk is a critical component of the RBC framework, as it pertains to the risk of loss from insurance policies that an insurer has underwritten. The 2023 criteria introduce changes to the assessment of underwriting risk, including new factors that account for emerging risks such as climate change and cyber threats. These changes are designed to provide a more accurate reflection of the potential losses that insurers may face from their underwriting activities.
Asset risk refers to the risk of loss from an insurer's investment portfolio. The 2023 criteria include updates to the evaluation of asset risk, with a focus on enhancing the assessment of market and credit risks. These updates are designed to reflect the increasing complexity of investment strategies and the potential for market volatility to impact asset values.
Credit risk involves the risk of loss from counterparties failing to meet their financial obligations. The 2023 criteria introduce modifications to the assessment of credit risk, including new factors that account for the creditworthiness of counterparties and the potential for systemic risks. These changes are intended to provide a more comprehensive view of an insurer's credit exposure and enhance the accuracy of capital adequacy assessments.
Operational risk encompasses the risk of loss from inadequate or failed internal processes, people, systems, or external events. The 2023 criteria introduce new considerations for operational risk, including factors related to technology failures, fraud, and regulatory compliance. These changes are designed to reflect the increasing importance of operational risk in the insurance industry and the potential for operational failures to impact financial stability.
The regulatory bodies involved in the RBC criteria include the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in the United States and other international regulatory organizations. Compliance with the 2023 criteria is mandatory for insurers, and failure to meet the requirements can result in regulatory actions, including increased oversight or the revocation of the insurer's license to operate.
The 2023 RBC criteria are expected to have a significant impact on the insurance market, influencing market dynamics and competitive positioning. Insurers with robust risk management practices and strong capital positions may gain a competitive advantage, while those with weaker practices may face challenges in meeting the new requirements.
The potential challenges for insurers include the need to adapt their capital management practices and investment strategies to comply with the new criteria. However, the updates also present opportunities for insurers to enhance their risk management frameworks and improve their financial stability.
Predictions for the future of the insurance industry in light of the new criteria include increased focus on risk management and capital adequacy, as well as potential consolidation within the industry as insurers seek to strengthen their competitive positions.
S&P Global Ratings has published updated methodology and assumptions for analyzing the risk-based capital (RBC) adequacy of insurers and reinsurers. The publication of these updated criteria was the final step in a market consultation process that followed the publication of an updated Request for Comment in May 2023.
We apply the output from these criteria in our insurance framework to assess capital and earnings--a key rating factor for insurers. These updated criteria apply globally to all insurers in the life, property/casualty, health, mortgage, trade credit, and title insurance and reinsurance sectors. We apply the bond insurance capital adequacy criteria to assess the risk-based capital adequacy of bond insurers.
S&P Global Ratings Insurance Team
