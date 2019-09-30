Credit Conditions North America: Rising Recession Risk Adds to Trade, Rate Uncertainty

Sector themes: The stalemate in trade negotiations has hurt business confidence among nonfinancial corporates, as evidenced by a sharp deterioration in capital expenditure growth and a contraction in manufacturing. Meanwhile, declining borrowing costs are pressuring lenders’ net interest margins and weighing on profitability.

Sep. 30 2019 — Continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China have raised uncertainty amid signs that U.S. economic momentum is slowing, although American consumers seem poised to continue propping up the world’s biggest economy. Also, U.S. financing conditions have generally improved over the course of the year—particularly for borrowers with solid credit quality.

Financing conditions. A clear divergence has emerged between borrowers of higher credit quality and the lowest-rated issuers. Yields on investment-grade corporate bonds are near their postrecession lows in primary markets, and secondary-market yields on all investment-grade categories of industrial issuers hit all-time lows in August. Meanwhile, yields remain volatile and generally elevated for lower-rated borrowers.

Economic conditions. Of the 10 leading indicators of near-term U.S. economic growth we look at, three are now negative, while just three are positive and four are neutral. While the U.S. expansion is now the longest in history, the economy is showing signs of slowing. Our qualitative assessment combined with calculated odds now puts the risk of a recession to start in the next 12 months at 30%-35%—more than twice what it was a year ago. At the same time, American consumers, whose spending accounts for roughly 70% of the U.S. economy, continue to prove willing to open their wallets. For this reason, we still think a downturn to be unlikely to start in the next 12 months.

Regional credit conditions

What’s changed?

Assessment of key risks

Trade and geopolitical tensions are leading to more frequent and intense bouts of market volatility. The stalemate in trade negotiations has also hurt business confidence among nonfinancial corporates, as evidenced by a sharp deterioration in capital expenditure growth and a contraction in manufacturing. Meanwhile, declining borrowing costs are pressuring lenders’ net interest margins and weighing on profitability.

Trade and geopolitical concerns: Amid prospects that the U.S.-China trade dispute will evolve from tariffs to non-tariff protectionism, the U.S. and Canada have yet to ratify the USMCA. Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and Iran are flaring, and the recent attack on Saudi oilfields has exposed vulnerabilities to “low-cost, high-impact” terrorism. All this comes as the OECD forecasts global economic growth of just 2.9% this year, the weakest since the Great Recession.

Debt: Lower interest rates have brightened borrowing conditions for investment-grade borrowers, but speculative-grade companies face widening risk premiums as investors seek havens. The build-up in corporate debt in the past decade has led to a concentration of investment-grade ratings in the ‘BBB’ category and speculative-grade ratings in the ‘B’ category.

Cybersecurity: Increasing technological dependency and global interconnectedness means cyber risk poses a systemic threat and significant single-entity risk.

Canada housing: The cumulative effects of rising interest rates since mid-2017 plus macro prudential policy tightening are contributing to a deceleration in house prices in Canada. Although consumer debt burdens are easing, and a pick-up in income growth is supporting debt-paying capacity, elevated house price-to-income ratios and stretched housing affordability remain risks.

Financing conditions

U.S. financing conditions have generally improved this year—especially in light of limited yields around the globe. However, a clear divergence has been underway between borrowers of higher credit quality and the lowest-rated issuers. Yields on investment-grade corporate bonds are near their post-recession lows in primary markets, and secondary-market yields on every investmentgrade category of industrial issuers hit all-time lows in August. And yields on debt in the ‘BB’ category have fallen, but not to the same extent. Meanwhile, yields remain volatile and generally elevated for lower-rated borrowers. Interestingly, despite the whipsawing of geopolitical stressors this year, most of the relative divergence in the spec-grade segment came in August.

Because the ‘B’ category is the largest spec-grade segment—both by number of issuers and nonfinancial debt outstanding—it tends to drive the spec-grade spread, which finished August at 470 basis points (bps). That’s close to where it began the year, at 481 bps (see chart 1). Investmentgrade spreads also increased in August, up to 143 bps, from 133 bps at the end of July; but as mentioned, yields have fallen to all-time lows. The demand for Treasuries in August was particularly strong, with the 10-year yield finishing the month at only 1.5%—a low not seen in nearly three years.

The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts this year will likely continue to support lending conditions. But economic growth is expected to slow, and markets seem to have already priced in rate cuts, likely limiting their benefits.

Market volatility increased markedly in August as the U.S.-China trade dispute heated up. The closely watched VIX reached nearly 25—the high point last seen at the end of 2018 during an otherwise abysmal quarter for financial markets. At the end of the month, China said it wouldn’t retaliate against President Trump’s desire to increase tariffs on all Chinese goods, and since then, both sides have taken steps to reduce tensions ahead of talks scheduled for October in Washington. Markets have responded favorably, although perhaps short of enthusiastically.

Through it all, the Fed’s monetary easing seems to have overpowered fears of a global economic slowdown and rising trade tensions. Bond issuance is up year-to-date through August, with investment-grade gaining 2%, to $646 billion, and spec-grade up 28%, to $142 billion. Still, falling rates have dented issuance of leveraged loans, which has tumbled 40%, to just under $320 billion.

Despite the widening in corporate spreads in August, we estimate the spec-grade spread should have finished the month more than 112 bps wider, based on various economic and financial indicators. Since the start of last year, the implied spread has exceeded the actual in 14 of the past 20 months. This could imply that despite the spread’s increase, financial markets are overly optimistic in the face of sustained pressures. That said, the upcoming maturity profile for U.S. spec-grade issuers appears largely manageable (see chart 2). Issuers have been paying down debt at a steady pace, and after a rough patch to start the year, issuance has remained well ahead of maturities in the next 12 months.

S&P Global Ratings Research projects the spec-grade default rate to come in at 3.4% through June 2020 (see chart 3). This is up from 2.36% at the end of June of this year, but still lower than the long-term average of 4.2%. The expected slowdown in corporate profits continues, and global risks remain elevated. Economic growth remains positive, but slowing. By sector, we still expect energy and consumer-reliant sectors (such as retailers and consumer products) to lead in terms of defaults, given their ongoing external stressors and structural changes.

Macroeconomic developments and assumptions

U.S.

State of Play: Of the 10 leading indicators of near-term U.S. economic growth we look at, three are now negative, while just three are positive and four are neutral. The term spread has turned negative from neutral, and both freight transportation and a key manufacturing index have turned neutral from positive. While the U.S. expansion is now the longest in history, the world’s biggest economy is showing signs of slowing down. Our qualitative assessment combined with calculated odds now puts the risk of a recession to start in the next 12 months at 30%-35%—more than twice what it was a year ago. Still, fundamental domestic strength—in particular from American consumers—is helping to extend the economy’s record run.

Along with increasing headwinds from the U.S.-China trade dispute, the waning effects of last year’s fiscal stimulus, and a marked slowdown in growth abroad (with the OECD forecasting global economic growth of just 2.9% this year, the slowest since the Great Recession), it’s fair to say that risks to U.S. GDP growth are building.

Against this backdrop, the Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year— and financial markets are betting that central bank policy makers will do so at least one more time before the calendar changes.

At the same time, American consumers, whose spending accounts for roughly 70% of the U.S. economy, continue to prove willing to open their wallets. For this reason, we still think it’s unlikely a downturn will start in the next 12 months—short of an exogenous shock that all but ends companies’ already cautious capital spending and causes consumers to tighten their purse strings.

Outlook: S&P Global Ratings now forecasts full-year U.S. GDP growth of just 2.3% this year and 1.7% next year, followed by 1.8% for 2021. We expect unemployment to drift higher, after reaching a low of 3.6% in April-May, with core inflation eventually rising (perhaps spurred by higher oil prices). We expect weakening growth momentum and a benign inflation outlook will result in one more Fed rate cut this year. Depending on the data, we see policymakers then remaining on the sidelines through next year.

Risks: The escalation of trade disputes—and the secondary effects they can have on consumer spending—remains the largest downside risk to our forecast. The U.S.-China dispute has had only minimal direct macroeconomic effects on either country, but the longer-term consequences for global supply chains, U.S. business sentiment, and consumers’ purchasing power are growing.

Canada

State of Play: Real GDP increased a stronger-than-expected 3.7% (annualized) in the second quarter, after two consecutive quarters of near stagnation. However, an unsustainable surge in net exports masked underlying weakness in domestic demand. The housing market has shown signs of stabilizing, with stronger housing starts. Jobs growth was strong in August (3.7% year-over-year), which is an encouraging bounce after two consecutive monthly declines—though most job gains were part-time. Yet, consumer spending was tepid 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit growth has picked up, but business investment continues to remain soft.

Outlook: We raised our full-year estimate for real GDP growth to 1.5%, from 1.2%, following the second-quarter rebound. Owing to our expectations for weaker global growth environment and persistent underlying domestic challenges, we forecast below-potential real GDP growth of 1.4% in 2020. Although global trade frictions and the possibility of an investment-led slowdown remain a threat, we see the recovery in domestic spending positioning Canada for a return to trend growth closer to 2% in 2021-2022.

Measures of financial leverage have begun to stabilize with the pickup in household incomes, and debt-service ratios are steadier. Still, household debt affordability remains stretched, and heavy consumer debt burdens will likely limit growth in consumer spending. Vulnerabilities are likely to diminish only gradually.

Canada will likely ratify the USMCA as soon as the U.S. Congress approves it, and the U.S.’s removal of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium are easing uncertainty around the country’s relations with its largest trading partner. On the one hand, this could lift capital spending, but we see business investment struggling to regain lost ground amid weaker global demand and trade uncertainties.

Risks: The ordinary risks surrounding our baseline growth forecast are balanced. Recent U.S. auto sector labor disruptions present a near-term growth risk, absent a timely resolution. A weaker profile for investment could emerge if rising volatility in the commodity markets deteriorate Canada’s terms of trade. Volatility in oil prices and transportation constraints could delay business investments in the energy sector. On the other hand, a sustained higher oil price on balance could lead to higher investment spending and net export income in Canada, given that Canada is a net exporter of oil. Also, tighter labor market and decisive policy actions could lead to stronger-thanexpected household spending and business investment.