February 3, 2026

Emerging Markets: The Role of Credit Ratings

Emerging and frontier markets are strategically positioned to drive global economic growth through the expansion of their domestic markets.

Emerging and frontier markets will play a crucial role in shaping the global economy and driving growth, contributing approximately 65% of global economic growth by 2035. Frontier markets will play a prominent role in this growth due to their favorable demographics—but face significant challenges from persistently high inflation and political uncertainty.