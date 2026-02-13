Series 8, Episode 1:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: What’s Next For 2026

In this episode, hosts Hina and Sandeep delve into a range of topics with Alex, including U.S. policy uncertainty, the changing global economic landscape, ongoing trade tensions amid an evolving world order, and emerging market CLOs.

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.