Colorado River Update and Downstream Credit Challenges

U.S. Public Finance Credit Spotlight

The U.S. Public Finance (USPF) team is pleased to welcome back the first Credit Spotlight session of 2026!

As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.

Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on credit implications stemming from the failure of seven western states to renegotiate the operating framework for the Colorado River Basin.

Key Discussion Points Include:

  • With deadlines approaching, what's next for alternatives to manage water allocations from the Colorado River
  • How 2026's low snowpack will pressure power generation and storage at Lakes Mead and Powell
  • Credit impact of utilities' strategies to manage reduced water allocations
  • Different water supply decisions faced by California, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico

Speakers:
Malcolm D'Silva, Associate Director
Chloe Weil, Director
Jaime Blansit, Associate Director
Paul Dyson, Director

Moderator:
Kurt Forsgren, Managing Director & Sector Lead


Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

