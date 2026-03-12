S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
The U.S. Public Finance (USPF) team is pleased to welcome back the first Credit Spotlight session of 2026!
As part of our efforts to deliver timely insights on the rapidly evolving municipal market, the USPF Credit Spotlight webinar series provides updates on credit conditions across sectors and highlights our latest research and perspectives.
Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on credit implications stemming from the failure of seven western states to renegotiate the operating framework for the Colorado River Basin.
Key Discussion Points Include:
Speakers:
Malcolm D'Silva, Associate Director
Chloe Weil, Director
Jaime Blansit, Associate Director
Paul Dyson, Director
Moderator:
Kurt Forsgren, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team