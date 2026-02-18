U.S. Bank Matters

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
As we kick off 2026, senior analysts from the Financial Institutions team will share their views on key considerations for U.S. banks following fourth-quarter results. Focus topics will include our views on banks’ exposure to nonbank financial institutions and the evolving regulatory environment. Additionally, participants will discuss expectations for banking industry revenue and earnings in 2026, summarize key credit trends, and opine on salient risks for the banking industry.
Key discussion points:
Speakers Include:
Devi Aurora, Managing Director & Analytical Manager
Brendan Browne, Managing Director & Sector Lead
Robert Hansen, Director & Lead Analyst
Nick Wetzel, Director & Lead Analyst
Dio Mejia, Director & Lead Analyst
Moderator:
Jeff Sexton, Senior Director, Communications
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team