Update On The Petrochemical Global Rating Actions

Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings as we highlight recent global rating actions and the rationale behind them. We will have regional analysts available to answer questions on specific credits and on industry and regional dynamics.
Key discussion points:
Rating actions include:
- INVISTA Equities LLC
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Olin Corp.
- Westlake Corp.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
- INEOS Group Holdings S.A.
- INEOS Quattro Holdings Ltd.
Speakers:
Raymond Hsu, Director
Taehee Kim, Associate Director
Gaetan Michel, Director & Lead Analyst
Humberto Patino, Associate Director
Daniel Marsh, Associate Director
Paul Kurias, Director
Edward Hudson, Associate Director
Grant Schallock, Associate Director
Moderator:
Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead for Chemicals & Industrials
You can submit your questions when registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.
We look forward to you joining us.
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.