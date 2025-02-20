Webinar

Update On The Petrochemical Global Rating Actions

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings as we highlight recent global rating actions and the rationale behind them. We will have regional analysts available to answer questions on specific credits and on industry and regional dynamics.

Key discussion points:

  • The petrochemical sector faces heightened risk that the downturn could persist toward the end of the decade
  • Weak demand, a continued increase in global capacity and a slow pace of capacity rationalization continue to constrain margins
  • We have taken negative rating actions on some companies across the different regions to reflect our assumption of sustained weakness across the global landscape

Rating actions include:

INVISTA Equities LLC
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Olin Corp.
Westlake Corp.
The Dow Chemical Co.
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
- INEOS Group Holdings S.A.
INEOS Quattro Holdings Ltd.

  
Speakers:
Raymond Hsu, Director
Taehee Kim, Associate Director
Gaetan Michel, Director & Lead Analyst
Humberto Patino, Associate Director
Daniel Marsh, Associate Director
Paul Kurias, Director
Edward Hudson, Associate Director
Grant Schallock, Associate Director
 
Moderator:
Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead for Chemicals & Industrials
 
You can submit your questions when registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

We look forward to you joining us.

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

