Update On The Petrochemical Global Rating Actions

Key discussion points:

The petrochemical sector faces heightened risk that the downturn could persist toward the end of the decade

Weak demand, a continued increase in global capacity and a slow pace of capacity rationalization continue to constrain margins

We have taken negative rating actions on some companies across the different regions to reflect our assumption of sustained weakness across the global landscape

Rating actions include:

- INVISTA Equities LLC

- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

- Olin Corp.

- Westlake Corp.

- The Dow Chemical Co.

- Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

- INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

- INEOS Quattro Holdings Ltd.



Speakers:

Raymond Hsu, Director

Taehee Kim, Associate Director

Gaetan Michel, Director & Lead Analyst

Humberto Patino, Associate Director

Daniel Marsh, Associate Director

Paul Kurias, Director

Edward Hudson, Associate Director

Grant Schallock, Associate Director



Moderator:

Renato Panichi, Managing Director, Sector Lead for Chemicals & Industrials



