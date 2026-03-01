S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to discuss the key developments for Taiwan life insurers in 2026 including the new accounting framework, foreign exchange volatility, funding structure pressure from increased debt issuance, and potential investment shocks driven by geopolitical risks.
Key discussion points will include:
Speakers:
Serene Hsieh, Director, Financial Services Ratings, Corporate & Government Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation
Patty Wang, Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation
Effie Tsai, Associate Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation
Moderator:
Andy Chang, Senior Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation
This webinar is free of charge.