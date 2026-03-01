Please join S&P Global Ratings leading insurance analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to discuss the key developments for Taiwan life insurers in 2026 including the new accounting framework, foreign exchange volatility, funding structure pressure from increased debt issuance, and potential investment shocks driven by geopolitical risks.



Key discussion points will include:

Trends in profitability metrics under IFRS 17

Management of foreign exchange risk amid evolving hedging behavior and risk appetite

Sustainability of financial profile with funding structure pressure after increased debt issuance and investment volatility amid geopolitical risks

Speakers:



Serene Hsieh, Director, Financial Services Ratings, Corporate & Government Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation

Patty Wang, Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation

Effie Tsai, Associate Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation

Moderator:

Andy Chang, Senior Director, Financial Services Ratings, Taiwan Ratings Corporation



This webinar is free of charge.