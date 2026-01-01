Webinar

Africa In Focus: Africa's 2026 Credit Cycle Dynamics

Live Webinar

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on March 5, where they will discuss our outlook of credit dynamics in Africa.

Discussion topics included:

  • Sovereign Ratings
  • African Banks' new impetus to lend
  • Credit and Financing Conditions
  • Corporates' investment cycle
  • Role of MLIs in the financial architecture

 

Speakers:
  • Ravi Bhatia, Director & Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings
  • Alexander Ekbom, Managing Director, Global Head of MLIs Ratings
  • Hugo Soubrier, Associate Director, EMEA Sovereigns
  • Mohamed Damak, Managing Director - Global Head of Islamic Finance & Sector Lead Banks Africa & Middle East
  • Regina Argenio, Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Banks
  • Omega Collocott, Director & Lead Analyst Corporate Ratings, SSA
  • Leon Bezuidenhout, Associate Director EMEA Sovereigns
  • Tatiana Grineva, Director, & Lead Analyst Insurance Ratings
Moderator:
  • Samira Mensah, Managing Director, Research & Analytics Africa

 

Register Here

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events