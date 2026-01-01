Africa In Focus: Africa's 2026 Credit Cycle Dynamics

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts for a live and interactive webinar on March 5, where they will discuss our outlook of credit dynamics in Africa.

Discussion topics included:

Sovereign Ratings

African Banks' new impetus to lend

Credit and Financing Conditions

Corporates' investment cycle

Role of MLIs in the financial architecture

Ravi Bhatia , Director & Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings

, Director & Lead Analyst, Sovereign Ratings Alexander Ekbom , Managing Director, Global Head of MLIs Ratings

, Managing Director, Global Head of MLIs Ratings Hugo Soubrier, Associate Director, EMEA Sovereigns

Associate Director, EMEA Sovereigns Mohamed Damak , Managing Director - Global Head of Islamic Finance & Sector Lead Banks Africa & Middle East

, Managing Director - Global Head of Islamic Finance & Sector Lead Banks Africa & Middle East Regina Argenio , Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Banks

, Director & Lead Analyst, EMEA Banks Omega Collocott , Director & Lead Analyst Corporate Ratings, SSA

, Director & Lead Analyst Corporate Ratings, SSA Leon Bezuidenhout , Associate Director EMEA Sovereigns

, Associate Director EMEA Sovereigns Tatiana Grineva, Director, & Lead Analyst Insurance Ratings