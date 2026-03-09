New Ratings Roundup: Ledn Issuer Trust 2026-1

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on our ratings on Ledn Issuer Trust 2026-1, a securitization of loans made to holders of bitcoin. Key Topics:
Speakers:
Ryan Butler - Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Esoteric ABS
Brian Kearon - Associate Director, Esoteric ABS
Steven Margetis - Director, Esoteric ABS
Moderator:
Jie Liang - Managing Director, Sector Lead - Esoteric ABS
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team