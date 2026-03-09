Webinar

New Ratings Roundup: Ledn Issuer Trust 2026-1

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts for a live interactive webinar on our ratings on Ledn Issuer Trust 2026-1, a securitization of loans made to holders of bitcoin.  Key Topics: 

  • Transaction summary
  • Operational/counterparty risk
  • Collateral - how the loans work
  • Event risk - tech/regulatory
  • BTC volatility - liquidation mechanism
  • Legal - security in loan and BTC assets

Speakers:
Ryan Butler - Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Esoteric ABS
Brian Kearon - Associate Director, Esoteric ABS
Steven Margetis - Director, Esoteric ABS 

Moderator: 
Jie Liang - Managing Director, Sector Lead - Esoteric ABS


Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

