APAC Alternative Investment Funds 2026 Series: MCP SPDF II New Rating

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, where they will discuss our 'A+/A-1' ratings recently assigned to the MCP Secured Private Debt Fund II (MCP SPDF II).

This fund is the fourth S&P Global Ratings publicly rated Alternative Investment Fund managed by Metrics Credit Partners Pty Ltd. This webinar is the first in our 2026 series highlighting new ratings and other key developments in the APAC alternative investment funds sector.



Key discussion topics include:

Key credit factors underpinning our 'A+/A-1' ratings and stable outlook assigned to SPDF II.

Key update on our 2026 outlook for the Australian and Asia-Pacific Alternative Investment Funds sector.

Speakers:



Lisa Barrett, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Nico deLange, Director, Lead Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Gabriel Casper, Senior Analyst, Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Moderator:



Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings



This webinar is free of charge.