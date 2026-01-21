Going Beyond Green: Transition Bonds and Loans

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings’ analysts for a live webinar presenting a discussion of the ICMA Climate Transition Bond Guidelines and the LMA/APLMA/LSTA Guide to Transition Loans. The launch of these guidelines marks a meaningful evolution in the market, establishing “transition” as a standalone label differentiated from “green.” We will present an overview of our SPO approach, providing insights on the key areas of our analysis relevant to the transition including our Shades of Green analysis. We will also hear insights on the Transition Bond Guidelines from a senior leader at ICMA.
Key discussion points:
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We Register for the complimentary webinar, scheduled for Thursday, February 5, at 9:00 am EST.define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
Guest Speaker:
Simone Utermarck, Senior Director, Sustainable Finance, International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
S&P Speakers:
Irina Velieva, Director and Lead Analyst, Sustainable Finance, EMEA
Thomas Englerth, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance, North America
Sofia Singh Digpaul, Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance, EMEA
Liz Bachelder, Director, Sustainable Finance Market Analytics, S&P Global Ratings (Moderator)
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team