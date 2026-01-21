Webinar

Going Beyond Green: Transition Bonds and Loans

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings’ analysts for a live webinar presenting a discussion of the ICMA Climate Transition Bond Guidelines and the LMA/APLMA/LSTA Guide to Transition Loans. The launch of these guidelines marks a meaningful evolution in the market, establishing “transition” as a standalone label differentiated from “green.” We will present an overview of our SPO approach, providing insights on the key areas of our analysis relevant to the transition including our Shades of Green analysis. We will also hear insights on the Transition Bond Guidelines from a senior leader at ICMA.  

Key discussion points:

  • Our view of the implications of the transition guidelines for the sustainable debt market
  • How our Shades of Green analysis – which communicates our view of activities’ consistency with a low-carbon, climate-resilient future – informs our assessment
  • The SPO assessment process, timeline, and information requirements 

These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We Register for the complimentary webinar, scheduled for Thursday, February 5, at 9:00 am EST.define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.

Guest Speaker:
Simone Utermarck, Senior Director, Sustainable Finance, International Capital Market Association (ICMA)

S&P Speakers:
Irina Velieva, Director and Lead Analyst, Sustainable Finance, EMEA
Thomas Englerth, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance, North America
Sofia Singh Digpaul, Rating Analyst, Sustainable Finance, EMEA

Liz Bachelder, Director, Sustainable Finance Market Analytics, S&P Global Ratings (Moderator)

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events