Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts from the corporate and infrastructure ratings practice for a live interactive webinar covering the opportunities and challenges in our GCC Corporate Outlook 2026.



Key discussion points will include:

Key risks impacting regional corporates

Oil & Gas sector outlook

Dubai real estate market update

Infrastructure investments across GCC

Financing needs and conditions in the GCC

Speakers:

Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Rawan Oueidat, CFA, Director, Corporate Ratings

Sofia Bensaid, Director & Lead Analyst, IFR & Project Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Pierre Gautier, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

