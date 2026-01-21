Webinar

GCC Corporate Outlook 2026

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts from the corporate and infrastructure ratings practice for a live interactive webinar covering the opportunities and challenges in our GCC Corporate Outlook 2026.
 
Key discussion points will include:

  • Key risks impacting regional corporates
  • Oil & Gas sector outlook
  • Dubai real estate market update
  • Infrastructure investments across GCC
  • Financing needs and conditions in the GCC

Speakers:
Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Rawan Oueidat, CFA, Director, Corporate Ratings
Sofia Bensaid, Director & Lead Analyst, IFR & Project Finance Ratings
  
Moderator:
Pierre Gautier, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
  
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

Register Now

Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.