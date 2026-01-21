S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading analysts from the corporate and infrastructure ratings practice for a live interactive webinar covering the opportunities and challenges in our GCC Corporate Outlook 2026.
Key discussion points will include:
Speakers:
Sapna Jagtiani, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings
Rawan Oueidat, CFA, Director, Corporate Ratings
Sofia Bensaid, Director & Lead Analyst, IFR & Project Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Pierre Gautier, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.