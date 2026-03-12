Private Credit: Insights into BDCs, Software Companies and Emerging Trends

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings' analysts for a live, interactive webinar discussing emerging issues in US direct lending and private credit. We will cover BDC redemption pressures, the potential impact of AI disruption on the software sector, and the broader implications for financial markets.
Key discussion topics:
Speakers:
Matt Albrecht, Chief Analytical Officer, Financial Services
Brendan Browne, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Non-Bank Financial Institutions
David Tsui, Managing Director, U.S. Technology Sector Lead
Moderator:
Andrew Watt, Regional Practice Leader, Financial Services
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team