European Structured Finance: 2026 Outlook

Summary

Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings' EMEA Structured Finance team for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 2 pm London time, 3 pm Central European time, and 9 am New York time, when they will explore the outlook for 2026.

In the webinar, we will discuss trends in issuance and credit performance across European securitization instruments.
 
Key discussion points will include:

  • After issuance hit another post-crisis record over the past year, can volumes grow further in 2026?
  • With unemployment generally falling and policy rates approaching cyclical lows, what are the prospects for credit performance in consumer and corporate-backed securitization sectors?
  • Our senior analysts will also take a more detailed look at new developments in each of the ABS, RMBS, CLO, and CMBS sectors.

Speakers:
Alastair Bigley, Managing Director, RMBS
Sandeep Chana, Managing Director, CLOs
Mathias Herzog, Director, CMBS
Doug Paterson, Managing Director, ABS

Moderators: 
Andrew South, Head of Structured Finance Research – EMEA  

You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

