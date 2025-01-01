European Structured Finance: 2026 Outlook

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings' EMEA Structured Finance team for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 2 pm London time, 3 pm Central European time, and 9 am New York time, when they will explore the outlook for 2026.
In the webinar, we will discuss trends in issuance and credit performance across European securitization instruments.
Key discussion points will include:
Speakers:
Alastair Bigley, Managing Director, RMBS
Sandeep Chana, Managing Director, CLOs
Mathias Herzog, Director, CMBS
Doug Paterson, Managing Director, ABS
Moderators:
Andrew South, Head of Structured Finance Research – EMEA
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team