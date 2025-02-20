Webinar

European Speculative Grade Chemicals: What's In The Mix For 2026?

Virtual

Summary

 

Please join S&P Global Ratings leading chemicals analysts for a live interactive webinar on S&P's European Speculative Grade Chemicals coverage.
 
Key discussion points include:

  • Speculative Grade Chemicals CLO exposure
  • Chemical Sector Trends
  • Key speculative-grade credits in our coverage, including the recent downgrade on Ineos entities

  
Speakers:
Oliver Kroemker, Director
Nikolaos Boumpoulis, Associate Director
Arianna Valezano, Associate Director
Christophe Boulier, Associate Director
Hugo Caparros, Senior Analyst
Pierre Marchand, Senior Analyst
Akshay Takrar, Analyst
  
Moderator:
Alex Roig, Director, Corporate Ratings
  
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.

We look forward to you joining us.

This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.

