European Speculative Grade Chemicals: What's In The Mix For 2026?

Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings leading chemicals analysts for a live interactive webinar on S&P's European Speculative Grade Chemicals coverage.
Key discussion points include:
Speakers:
Oliver Kroemker, Director
Nikolaos Boumpoulis, Associate Director
Arianna Valezano, Associate Director
Christophe Boulier, Associate Director
Hugo Caparros, Senior Analyst
Pierre Marchand, Senior Analyst
Akshay Takrar, Analyst
Moderator:
Alex Roig, Director, Corporate Ratings
You can submit your questions in advance while registering for the event. Our speakers will do their best to address as many questions as possible during the webinar.
We look forward to you joining us.
This webinar is provided on a complimentary basis.