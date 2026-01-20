Direct Lending & Middle-Market CLO Outlook 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and direct lenders for a live interactive webinar focused on the evolving landscape of private credit and middle-market CLOs in 2026. The discussion will cover our outlook for credit-estimated companies, dynamics between the BSL and direct lending markets, any potential cracks forming among borrowers and the potential performance of middle-market CLO ratings during a downturn.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO, S&P Global Ratings
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions, S&P Global Ratings
Moderator:
Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs, S&P Global Ratings