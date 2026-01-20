Direct Lending & Middle-Market CLO Outlook 2026

Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and direct lenders for a live interactive webinar focused on the evolving landscape of private credit and middle-market CLOs in 2026. The discussion will cover our outlook for credit-estimated companies, dynamics between the BSL and direct lending markets, any potential cracks forming among borrowers and the potential performance of middle-market CLO ratings during a downturn.

Key discussion topics include:

Outlook for credit estimated companies.

Competition between the BSL market and upper middle-market.

How would MM CLO ratings perform in a downturn?

Outlook for issuance in 2026.

Speakers:

Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO, S&P Global Ratings

Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions, S&P Global Ratings

Moderator:

Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs, S&P Global Ratings