Direct Lending & Middle-Market CLO Outlook 2026

Summary

Please join senior analysts from S&P Global Ratings and direct lenders for a live interactive webinar focused on the evolving landscape of private credit and middle-market CLOs in 2026. The discussion will cover our outlook for credit-estimated companies, dynamics between the BSL and direct lending markets, any potential cracks forming among borrowers and the potential performance of middle-market CLO ratings during a downturn. 

Key discussion topics include:

  • Outlook for credit estimated companies.
  • Competition between the BSL market and upper middle-market.
  • How would MM CLO ratings perform in a downturn?
  • Outlook for issuance in 2026.

Speakers:
Daniel Hu, Director, U.S. CLO, S&P Global Ratings
Ramki Muthukrishnan, Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions, S&P Global Ratings

Moderator:
Stephen Anderberg, Sector Lead, U.S. CLOs, S&P Global Ratings

