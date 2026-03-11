Webinar

The Frontier Of Cyber Risk: Crypto, Quantum, And AI

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

The cyber landscape is advancing into a new realm. Rapid advances in the evolving crypto-asset ecosystem, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence are reshaping how organizations assess risk, protect critical systems, and plan for the future. 

Discussion will investigate the latest issues and trends shaping cyber risk exposure amid the rapid evolution of crypto-asset markets and decentralized finance, quantum computing, and AI.

Key Topics:

  • Cyber risk
  • Crypto-asset ecosystem
  • Quantum
  • AI

Guest Speakers:
Michael Brett, Business Development Lead for Quantum Technologies, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Dr. Jacob Mendel, CTO Rayls & Professor, Tel-Aviv University
David Ramirez, Chief Information Security Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Steven Walbroehl, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Halborn

S&P Speakers:
Alex Gombach, Director, Structured Finance Ratings
Cristina Polizu, Managing Director, Global Analytics and Methodologies


Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events